Saffronising the Indian Army

Editor,

Prime Minister Naren-dra Modi has taken the law into his own hands and is corrupting the Indian Army and also misusing it.

This is a very dangerous development for our country, as our armed forces have always remained neutral.

Is this the reason for recruiting Agniveers to work for the BJP?

If the saffronisation of the Indian Army is not stopped, the days of our Indian Army interfering in the politics of the country, similar to the Pakistani Army style, is not far behind.

We should raise our voice against this interference to save our country’s democracy from being misused and going into the hands of rascals, rogues and thieves.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai