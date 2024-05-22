CHF CEAC discusses annual progress report

PASIGHAT, 21 May: The College Extension Advisory Committee (CEAC) of the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district in a meeting held in the hybrid mode on Tuesday discussed the action taken report (ATR), the annual progress report (APR)-2023-24, and the annual action plan (AAP) for 2024-2025, related to extension activities of education, research and extension of the CHF.

During the meeting, CEAC Member Secretary ProfBR Phukan presented the APR, the ATR and the AAP of the CHF.

Officials of various departments of the college, who attended the meeting, also offered their views on various activities of the college.

Earlier, addressing the inaugural session, CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika highlighted the importance of extension for the farming community.

Highlighting the teaching, research and extension activities of the college, he explained the major achievements and the role of the college for the benefit of the farming stakeholders in the state.

CEAC external member Dr HC Bhattacharyya said “it was difficult for the college to take intensive care of extension as its mission also included teaching and research. Hence, the college should prioritise the problems of the local farmers and work on them with the help of departments concerned of the respective district.”

Joining the meeting, Jabalpur (MP)-based Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI) Director Dr SRK Singh said that “there are many problems in technology transfer and adoption in the Northeastern region; therefore, it is the need of the hour to look into the knowledge-based system of villages.”

College of Agriculture Dean Dr AK Tripathi emphasised on demonstrating new technologies in farmers’ fields and involving students in extension activities to address the real problems and needs of the farmers.