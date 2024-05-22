Vote-counting officials trained

YINGKIONG, 21 May: In view of the upcoming poll counting day on 2 June, the first phase of training of government officers/officials earmarked as counting officials to assist the ROs in counting of votes (EVM) in respect of 34-Tuting-Yingkiong and 40-Geku-Mariyang assembly constituencies (AC)/ASs in Upper Siang district was conducted here on Tuesday.

DEO Hage Lailang advised the officials to “attend the training session sincerely and remain prepared to ensure smooth and efficient conduct of poll counting process.”

Mariyang PWD AE Tajing Taga imparted training to the counting supervisors and counting assistants.(DIPRO)