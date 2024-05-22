Yano 5th woman from state to climb Mt Everest

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 May: Kabak Yano of Arunachal Pradesh climbed Mt Everest on Tuesday morning, thus becoming the 5th woman from the state to reach the world’s highest mountain peak (8848.86m).

She scaled the world’s highest mountain peak at 11:50 am, Everester Tagit Sorang informed.

The other four women mountaineers from Arunachal who have already achieved the feat are Tine Mena, Anshu Jamsenpa, Muri Linngi and Tashi Yangjom.

Yano, who hails from Kamle district, is a student of the Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat campus,and is also a member of the state’s women’s cricket team.

She did her basic mountaineering course from the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling(WB), advanced mountaineering course and search & rescue course from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Dirang (W/Kameng), Sorang said.