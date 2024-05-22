Former Mr Arunachal found dead

ITANAGAR, 21 May: Former Mr Arunachal Nishu Konia was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday in Upper Hollongi in Papum Pare district.

Konia was working for the SIT. The Papum Pare police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the death.

Konia had won the Mr Arunachal title three consecutive times, in 2016, 2017, and 2018. In 2016, Konia also won the Mr India title in the junior category in the 6th National Bodybuilding Championship held at Bhakti Ramdasu Kalashetram Khammam, Telangana.

A native of Upper Subansiri district, he was a hugely popular figure among the fitness enthusiasts of the state.