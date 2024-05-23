International Day for Biological Diversity celebrated

ITANAGAR, 22 May: Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board (APBB) celebrated the International Day for Biological Diversity, 2024 with theme ‘Be part of the Plan’ at Dr. Verrier Elwin conference hall of the SFRI at Chimpu near here on Wednesday.

The theme calls upon all the stakeholders to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity by supporting the Kunming Montreal Global Framework for Biodiversity.

APBB research officer Dr. Bamin Yakang highlighted the significance of celebrating the day and urged everyone to play an active role in shaping and implementing strategies for biodiversity conservation.

Samuel Changkija, CCF (RE) and APBB member secretary (in-charge) emphasized on the need of conserving every single species. He appealed to all the participants to spread the message among the community about the importance of conserving biodiversity and reducing activities that negatively impact the biodiversity.

Students, forest officials, scientists and NGOs attended the programme.

Divisional forest officer Ankit Kumar, scientists R.K Taj and Dr. O. Apang also spoke on the importance of biodiversity.

Earlier, the board conducted various events, like painting and online poetry competitions, plantations and awareness programmes as part of the celebration.

Prizes to winners of these events were also awarded.

The event concluded with a play on the theme “Be part of the plan” performed by the team of Roots Arunachal.