Two-day workshop on effective academic writing begins at RGU

RONO HILLS, 22 May: A two-day workshop on ‘Effective Academic Writing’ began here at the mini auditorium of the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Wednesday.

The workshop of the ‘G20-University Connect Hub Initiative’ was organized by the RGU’s education department in collaboration with Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), New Delhi and NETRA Foundation.

Addressing the inaugural function, RGU vice chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha commended the efforts made by workshop coordinator prof. Kesang Degi for the G-20 University Connect Hub initiative in RGU “which is among 53 Universities that are currently funded.”

Reflecting on the essential elements of thesis, specifically on outcomes of research, the VC exemplified various types of research in different streams.

The VC said that “every researcher should be well acquainted with research design in regard to cross-sectional and time-series researches.”

Stating that researcher should know all the dynamics of research, he shared his experience of using “punch cards” in research process during his tenure in Africa.

The VC also opined that researchers and educators should have a diploma or degree in journalism and education as well.

Addressing the gathering, faculty of education and sports science dean prof. T. Lhungdim said that the workshop was important for all the research scholars for writing qualitative research articles.

RGU registrar Dr. N.T Rikam stated that the workshop would be beneficial specifically, for research scholars.

“It is fortunate for the RGU to be one of the universities among the 21 universities which are associated with G-20 University Connect Hub Initiative,” he said.

There are six resource persons for the workshop including prof. J.V Madhusudan, Dr. Shankar Thappa and prof. C. Sivashankar.

More than 150 research scholars and teachers from RGU-affiliated colleges, RGU and colleges in Assam are participating in the workshop.

Among others, RGU’s head of education department prof. P.K Acharya and workshop coordinator prof. Kesang Degi were present in the inaugural function.