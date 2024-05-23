DC inspects ongoing major developmental projects in Koyu

LIKABALI, 22 May: Lower Siang deputy commissioner Rujjum Rakshap on Wednesday visited Koyu circle to make spot verification and assessment of the ongoing major developmental projects in the circle.

The DC accompanied by the district planning officer and the concerned heads of departments, inspected the construction of the road from Koyu to Goye, improvement of the road from Kora CO headquarters to Koyu EAC headquarters, infrastructure development at Govt. HS School and the construction of Sadbhavana Mandap at Rotte village under Ramie Banggo community development block.

While the works on improvement of the existing road from Kora circle headquarters to Koyu EAC headquarters, covering a distance of 24 km being undertaken by the Nari PWD division under CRIF scheme is progressing well, the stretch from Koyu to Goye, covering 18 km under the RIDF under the same agency is going slow and needed to be accelerated, the DC said.

He directed the agency to ensure that the work is satisfactorily executed as per specification within the allotted timeline as this road is a vital inter-district road connecting East Siang, Lower Siang and Leparada districts.

The DC expressed satisfaction on the status of the construction of the Sadbhavana Mandap at Rotte village with the WRD department as executing agency under the PMJVK scheme, which is nearing completion. The works on the infrastructure development at Govt. Higher Secondary School under the UD & Housing department under the BE 2023-24 is at the initial stages of the construction.

He directed the site engineers to monitor the works properly to bring out the best possible qualitative assets.

While interacting with the youth leaders of the circle, Rakshap advised them to be a watchdog of the society and to always play supportive roles to developmental activity undertaken in the area.

“You should be facilitators to solve local issues and not be the hindrance itself,” he said and added “Only because the circle is a bit remotely located from the district headquarters should not be the reason for not being part of the development process and without incorporating the circle in the line of development process the overall development target set by the govt. cannot be achieved.”(DIPRO)