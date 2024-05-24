Procession organised to mark Buddha Purnima

DIRANG, 24 May: A procession and preaching programme was organised by the Sherab Sangpo Sangha (SSS) here in West Kameng district on Thursday to mark Buddha Purnima.

Dozens of local organisations and monks from monasteries, besides men, women and children,joined the celebration and the procession with religious fervour.

SSS member Phunu Khom said, “Buddha Purnima is an auspicious day for the Buddhists, and for the first time we are celebrating and organising a nearly 24-km long mass procession. Today is the 15th day as per the lunar calendar, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.”

Earlier on Thursday morning, after offering mass prayers, the ceremonial procession with Buddha statues, led by monks, began from Lopon Stadium to Sapper Camp via Basti Dirang, Dirang market, Jyoti Nagar, and Rama Camp.

The procession culminated at Lopon Stadium upon their return.

Meanwhile, in Tawang district, the Indian Army observed Buddha Purnima and the sacred month of Saka Dawa by organising a number of activities at border villages and other areas on Thursday.

Saka Dawa is the celebration of the life of Lord Buddha, entailing his birth and ‘mahaparinirvana’. In the Bhoti language, ‘saka’ refers to a star that is most visible during the fourth lunar month of the Tibetan calendar.

The Army unit organised ‘langars’ at the border villages of Mago and Damteng, near the holy waterfall, while the Army units in Baisakhi and Jaswant Garh areas initiated planting of more than 100 saplings.

Jang ADC Hakraso Kri, Tawang DFO Piyush Gaikwad, GBs, students, and others also participated in the plantation drive. (With DIPRO input)