4 drug peddlers arrested

NAHARLAGUN/BANDERDEWA, 23 May: The Naharlagun and the Banderdewa police arrested four drug peddlers, and two habitual offenders, on Wednesday, as part of the police’s Operation Dawn.

“On 22 May, the Banderdewa police, led by InspectorKipa Hamak, intercepted a vehicle at Putung village and apprehended two individuals. During personal search, the police recovered 20 vials containing suspected heroin from their possession. They seized one Maruti Alto car and one motorcycle used for transporting the illicit heroin.

The individuals have been identified as Nur Jamal (27), of North Lakhimpur (Assam) and Tajin Duchok (34), of Taliha in Upper Subansiri district,” Naharlagun and Banderdewa SP Mihin Gambo informed in a release.

Both had previously been arrested by the Banderdewa police in connection with a robbery case in December 2023, the release stated.

In a separate incident on 22 May, a Naharlagun police team led by Inspector K Dev, along with an executive magistrate, acted on information about drug peddling in the helipad area. The police team apprehended two drug peddlers, identified as Anu Riba (19), of Naharlagun and Joram Taluk (36), of Hollongi village in Balijan.

“The arrest was made at the house of Taluk, where the police recovered 17 plastic vials containing suspected heroin, a used syringe, a soap case, and Rs 3,510 in cash from their possession,” the release said.

Two separate criminal cases under the NDPS Act have been registered at the Banderdewa and the Naharlagun police stations, it added.