JOLLANG, 24 May: The second semester BA (Hon) political science students of Himalayan University (HU) here participated in a community service organised by the university’s political science department at Jollang village-4, under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, on Friday.

A cleanliness drive, led by the department’s faculty members Liki Karcho (convener), Jomo Bagra (co-convener), and Daksap Ete (coordinator), was carried out from near the district jail to the Monday market.

GPM Kholi Tara motivated the students to “uphold the spirit of sacrifice for the society,” and added that “we need to make our locality green and clean,” the university informed in a release, adding that the GPM also asked the students to plant trees along the road.

HU VC Prof Venugopal Rao and its registrar Vijay Kumar Tripathi also motivated the students, it said.