NHPC receives Economic Times Award

ITANAGAR, 24 May: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), India’s premier hydropower company, has been conferred with the prestigious ‘The Economic Times HR World Future Ready Organisation Award 2024-25’.

The award was received by NHPC Director (Personnel) Uttam Lal, along with Executive Director (HR) Lucas Guria and a team of NHPC officers at a glittering awards ceremony held in Mumbai on 23 May.

The award has been given to the NHPC in recognition of its future preparedness in the areas of upskilling of its employees, ESG interventions, DE&I initiatives, constant technological upgradation, employee engagement processes, robust corporate governance strategies, etc, “which establishes it as a trusted brand amongst all its stakeholders,” according to an NHPC release.