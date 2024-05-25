Nabam Atum’s demise mourned

ITANAGAR, 24 May: The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) has expressed shock and grief over the demise of former APPSC chairman Nabam Atum, who passed away on Thursday.

AITF president Dr Bengia Tolum extended deepest condolence to the bereaved family and termed Atum’s death “a great loss for the entire people of Arunachal Pradesh.”

“Late Atum was an eminent social activist who served and rendered valuable services to the people of Arunachal Pradesh in various capacities in various organisations, and his contributions to the state shall be remembered forever,” the condolence message read.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has also deeply mourned the passing away of its former chairman and offered prayers for eternal peace of the departed soul.

“Atum had a down-to-earth personality and always tried to meet people, employees of all categories, and gather feedback from them for the betterment of the commission.

“His sincerity and devotion towards his duty will be highly remembered by one and all,” APPSC Chairman Pradip Lingfa said in a message.

The chairman, the members, the secretary and the staff of the commission observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Former chief minister Nabam Tuki said that he was extremely shocked and disheartened to hear the news of the passing away of Atum.

“Atum was a very humble and down-to-earth man from our family. His loss is immense not only for our society but also for the entire state,” Tuki said.

The Arunachal Vikas Parishad (AVP) termed Atum’s demise a huge loss for the entire tribal community of the state.

“He led and spread the work of the AVP and the IFCSAP to every nook and corner of the state. He was also one of the few founder leaders of Janjati Faith and Cultural Protection Forum in NE India,” the AVP said in a condolence message.

“He will always be remembered for his selfless services rendered towards society,” the AVP said, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

It also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

Guv mourns Atum

Governor KT Parnaik has also mourned Atum’s demise, and said that “the passing away of Atum, who also immensely contributed to the resurgence of the indigenous culture and traditions as a member of the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh and the Arunachal Vikas Parishad is a great loss to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor conveyed heartfelt condolence the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. (With input from Raj Bhavan)