DEOs appeal for peace during vote counting

ZIRO/YUPIA, 24 May: Keyi Panyor and Lower Subansiri District Election Officer (DEO) Vivek HP appealed to the political parties and candidates of 16-Yachuli and 17-Ziro-Hapoli Assembly constituencies (AC) to maintain peace and tranquillity during the counting of votes on 2 and 4 June.

Addressing a meeting with representatives of the political parties, the candidates, and election officials here on Friday, the DEO said that the candidates and their supporters have shown immense maturity, dignity and resilience during the polling process, and expressed hope that “the same spirit will be maintained during the counting day also.”

Urging the political parties to nominate their counting agents, the DEO informed that there would be separate tables for counting of postal and EVM votes. “There will be four rounds of vote counting for the 43 polling stations of 16-Yachuli AC. During the three rounds, EVMs of 42 polling stations will be counted, while counting of the remaining last polling station will be taken up on the 4th and last round,” informed the DEO.

Meanwhile, the first round of training for the counting officials was imparted by AERO Tenzin Yangchen.

In Papum Pare district, DEO Jiken Bomjen apprised the representative and counting agents of the political parties of the preparations for the counting day, and sought a peaceful conclusion to the elections during the counting days.

“To maintain transparency of the entire counting process, the authorised nominee and the counting agents of the political parties can witness the randomisation of the counting personnel, opening of strongrooms, etc,” he informed.

He also asked the political candidates to submit Form-18, which deals with the appointment of counting agents, by 29 May.

13-Doimukh ARO Kipa Raja directed the political parties’ workers to “ensure removal of party tents near the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium entry gates by 30 May.”

Among others, the meeting was attended by DSP Gari Tai, EAC (Election) Dani Rikang, the nodal officer, and representatives of the candidates. (DIPROs)