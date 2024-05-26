Nabam Atum’s death mourned

ITANAGAR, 25 May: Arunachal Vikas Parishad (AVP) president Techi Gubin deeply mourned the demise of former APPSC chairman Nabam Atum.

The AVP president said that “Atum’s passing away is a great loss for the entire tribal community of the state.”

“Nirm Atumji was the pioneer of indigenous faith movement in Arunachal Pradesh in the seventies. He was a cultural reformer, guardian and torchbearer of the indigenous people of the state in particular and Northeast India as a whole,” Gubin, who is also the vice president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, said in a condolence message.

The AVP president said that Atum was also one of the founder leaders of the Janjati Faith and Cultural Protection Forum in Northeast India and inspired thousands of people to work for the society.

“His contribution to the society will always be remembered and his name will be written in golden letters in the history of the indigenous faith movements of Northeast India,” Gubin said.

The AVP president, on behalf of both the organisations, conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.