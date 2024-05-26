AE’s death mourned

DAPORIJO, 25 May: The Alumni Association of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district mourned the passing away of assistant engineer Mirme Dong, who breathed his last on 23 May after a prolonged illness.

Dong was serving in the PWD’s Muri Mugli subdivision in Kamle district at the time of his demise. He was 53, and is survived by his wife, two sons and five daughters.

“Dong was not only a sincere government employee but also a social worker who always worked for the betterment of the society,” the alumni association’s chairman Dosh Dasi said in a message to late Dong’s wife Yapa Nima Dong.

Dong, who was a former student of the GHSS here, had contributed immensely towards infrastructure development of his alma mater, including the construction of the school gate.

He had also held the key posts of the general secretary of the Kamle Employee Welfare Association and the vice president of the East Akom Welfare Society.

“His sudden demise has saddened the entire alumni, students, parents, teaching and ministerial staff of the government higher secondary school, Daporijo,” Dasi said.

The alumni association conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to bestow courage and strength on the family to withstand the tragedy.

His last rites were performed at his native village Meg Dong in Gepen circle of Kamle district on Saturday.