Seminar on protecting Bhutan glory

[ Prem Chetry ]

SINGCHUNG, 25 May: A seminar themed ‘Protecting the endangered Ludlow’s Bhutan glory – working together to protect our future’ was conducted by Kolkata (WB)-based Nature Mates-Nature Club, in association with the Arunachal forest department, and support from the conservation leadership programme (CLP), at the Nature Interpretation Centre in Ramalingam under Singchung subdivision in West Kameng district on Saturday.

State Wildlife Board member Rinchin Thongdok said, “This initiative of the government

must be appreciated, which would work for the conservation of such beautiful and endangered butterfly species. We must cooperate with those who would be tasked for this purpose.”

Shergaon Forest Division DFO Tabom Soki and Singchung Bugun Village Community (SBVC) Reserve member Indi Glow urged the stakeholders to “extend support in all possible ways to ensureconservation of this endangered species for posterity.”

The programme is being supported under the CLP, led by Sarika Baidya, for conservation of the Ludlow’s Bhutan glory in the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary (EWS).

Baidya and her team are working with the local community to preserve the habitat and safeguard the endangered Ludlow’s Bhutan glory and spread awareness among the local stakeholders and students.

EWS RFO Yachang Kani said, “It was a very successful programme. We got to know that there are two species of Bhutan glory found in the EWS:Ludlow’s Bhutan glory and the Himalayan Bhutan glory. The participants now know about the identification of the two Bhutan glory species and they also know about the host and nectar plants of Ludlow’s Bhutan glory. They were encouraged to protect the host and nectar plants for the conservation of the endangered Ludlow’s Bhutan glory.”

Staffers of the SBVC and the forest department,along with members of the local community attended the programme.