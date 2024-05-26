CEO reviews vote counting preparations

LIKABALI, 25 May: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain visited here in Lower Siang district on Saturday to review the district’s preparations for counting of the votes cast in the simultaneous elections.

Sain visited the designated counting centre – the auditorium of the government higher secondary school – and took stock of the arrangements made by the Lower Siang District Election Officer (DEO) Rujjum Rakshap.

He instructed the DEO, the SP, the returning officers, the

EAC (election), the AROs and other officials to abide by the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

Earlier, on Friday, the CEO inspected the vote counting preparedness in West Siang HQ Aalo, in the presence of DEO Mamu Hage, and others. (DIPROs)