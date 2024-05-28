State’s agri experts, entrepreneurs to participate in agro-tech prog in Vietnam

ITANAGAR, 28 May: A delegation comprising senior officials, agricultural experts and entrepreneurs from Arunachal Pradesh will participate in the ‘Agro-Tech Exchange and Cultural Exploration Programme’ in Vietnam from 17 to 19 June, the youth affairs department informed in a release.

During the programme, they will engage in a series of meetings and field visits to learn about Vietnam’s advanced agricultural technologies and socio-culturalpractices.

They are scheduled to visit the Southern Horticultural Research Institute in Tien Giang Province and interact with Vietnamese horticultural experts, discuss cutting-edge research and practices in horticulture, and

explore collaborative opportunities and knowledge exchange in horticultural advancements, Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi informed.

The team will also visit local farms to witness the implementation of advanced agricultural technologies and sustainable practices.

They will also participate in a meeting with the agriculture & rural development department of Binh Thuan province. The meeting will focus on agricultural development strategies of Binh Thuan and explore potential areas for cooperation in technology transfer and capacity building.

The group will also visit Ham Thuan Nam Dragon fruit garden, one of Vietnam’s premier dragon fruit gardens, known for its innovative cultivation methods.

The delegation will also engage in cultural exploration and exchange programmes.

The tour is being sponsored by the International Friendship Car Rally Association, in collaboration with Arunachal’s youth affairs department.