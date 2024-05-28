DA organises THC at Komlighat

PASIGHAT, 27 May: Joining the ongoing ‘The Himalayan Cleanup (THC)’ campaign against plastic pollution in the Himalayan states and its harmful impact on their fragile ecology, besides causing water crisis, the East Siang district administration, in collaboration with the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), organised a cleanup drive on Monday at the Komlighat-Siang riverfront and collected plastic waste and other garbage weighing approximately 2.4 metric tonnes.

The waste mostly comprised water bottles, chips and other plastic packets, etc, which were later lifted and transported to the municipal solid waste plant site.

Initiated in 2018, THC is the biggest campaign for collective action the Himalayan mountains have seen against plastic pollution.

According to official sources, since its inception, more than 35,000 individuals have so far joined in to be a part of the movement.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sachin Kr Singhal, ASP Pankaj Lamba, PMC Chief Okiam Moyong Borang, PMC MEO Okiam Onam Lego, and Smart City CEO D Manjuli Komut, along with more than 1,100 volunteers, including members from the APDA, JNC, RRU, APU, and the PMA, besides government officers and staffers, and members of NGOs like WASE, Mirmir Bulls, etc, participated in the drive. (DIPRO)