Self-defence trg for girl students underway

CHIMPU, 28 May: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta inaugurated a three-day self-defence training and awareness programme under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme at the community hall here on Tuesday.

Addressing the participating girl students, the DC advised them to attend the training sincerely and learn self-defence techniques to protect themselves from harm.

Referring to the recent case of human trafficking, she said that “learning the art of self-defence can go a long way in protecting oneself from such evils.”

Informing the participants about the children helpline number 1098, the DC advised them to “create awareness about it among your friends, relatives and family members.”

The DC also highlighted the importance of the BBBP scheme. She informed that the scheme was first launched in 2015 in Haryana to address the issue of declining child sex ratio.

She also interacted with the students and emphasised on “developing a self-sufficient attitude and self-identity.”

Chimpu GPC Nabam Yajo and ICDS DD Jaya Taba highlighted the importance of learning self-defence techniques for self-protection.

International karatekas Rei Yadi (5th Dan Black Belt) and Bamang Yamu (2nd Dan Black Belt) will impart the training to 21 girl students.

The training is being organised by the women & child development department, in collaboration with the Papum Pare district administration. The objectives of the training are to ensure gender equality and women empowerment; ensure survival and protection of girl children; encourage education and participation of girl children; and prevent gender-biased sex selective elimination.

Later, the DC and the GPC distributed sanitary pads and comic books on the POCSO Act to the students.

CDPO Kago Asha Lod, members of SHGs, and anganwadi workers also attended the inaugural programme. (DIPRO)