Airtel to restore connectivity in K/Kumey

KOLORIANG, 28 May: A technical team from Airtel will conduct a thorough sites survey within a week and identify the specific causes of digital connectivity problem in Kurung Kumey district.

This was decided during a high-level coordination meeting held here on Tuesday between Airtel’s Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) project staff and the Kurung Kumey district administration.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to assess the current state of severe connectivity problem, especially in Koloriang, and to develop a comprehensive plan to enhance connectivity in the remote district.

During the meeting, which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, the participants resolved that, based on the findings of the team, an actionable plan will be chalked out and implemented.

The district administration and the Airtel representatives will jointly monitor the progress of the action plan and will ensure that the issues are resolved in a proper manner.

Airtel’s representatives expressed regret and reiterated their commitment to the USOF’s objective of bridging the digital divide in the district. (DIPRO)