Body of drowned girl recovered

ITANAGAR, 29 May: The body of a teenage girl, who reportedly drowned in Dikrong River near Khula Camp in Papum Pare district on 26 May, has been retrieved on 29 May by 12th National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The body of the girl aged around 14 years was found near Dahghariya village in Assam, around 45 km downstream from the incident site, the 12 NDRF informed in a release.

The force launched the search operation in the river immediately after receiving a call about the incident. The team used two boats and deployed deep divers at strategic and suspicious locations to trace the ‘missing girl.’

The search operation was carried out by a team of 24 personnel under the command of Inspector GD Binu Newar, the release said.