Training on ‘achieving 100 pc e-KYC for NFSA beneficiaries’

TAWANG, 29 May: The Food and Civil Supplies department along with Tawang district administration held a training-cum-interaction programme on ‘achieving 100 percent e-KYC for National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries’ in Tawang district on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang emphasized the need for expediting the process of updating the NFSA beneficiaries especially, those under AAY and PH categories, in the Aadhaar-enabled Point of Sale (PoS) system.

The Tawang DFCSO (in-charge) highlighted the significance of Aadhaar seeding in the public distribution system to enhance transparency. The DFCSO said that “no eligible beneficiary should be excluded from receiving benefits.”

During the technical session, SIFCS Sange Tsering gave a presentation on updating beneficiaries through the AE-PoS system, while AE-PoS district coordinator Dorjee Wangchu conducted hands-on training.

Fair price shop owners and representatives from cooperative societies of Tawang district attended the programme. (DIPRO)