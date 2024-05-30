Techi Doria becomes first cricketer from Arunachal to play for Wolverhampton Cricket Club

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 29 May: Arunachalee cricketer Techi Doria has become the first from the state to receive a contract from the Wolverhampton Cricket Club, to play for their 2024 Birmingham and District Premiere League campaign.

Formed in 1888, the Birmingham & District Cricket League was the first recorded cricket league in the world to take to the field. The League is steeped in history and today enjoys England and Wales Cricket Board Premier League status.

Doria has been participating in the Ranji Trophy and in its recent matches he has accumulated an impressive total of 411 runs at an average of 58.71 in his last four outings.

He made notable innings by making half centuries against formidable opponents such as Sikkim, Mizoram, Nagaland and Hyderabad, which rather showcased his ability to excel under intense pressure.

Doria, who also imparts free cricket training to students every year, has consistently delivered stellar performance with his bat. He had also made many hits in various cricket tournaments earlier and picked up vital wickets with his leg spin.

A letter from the British High commission New Delhi has also been issued to Doria informing about the license details and about the issuance of International Sportsperson Visa, certificate of sponsorship along with other formalities.