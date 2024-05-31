Body pledges to support MLA elect

ZIRO, 30 May: Hao Lanker (HL), the apex body of Hari village near here in Lower Subansiri district, has pledged to give unstinted support to 17-Ziro-Hapoli assembly constituency (AC) unopposed elected MLA Hage Apa.

Members of the body, led by its president Gyati Tajang and general secretary Hage Komo, called on Apa at his residence here on Thursday and congratulated him on being elected unopposed for the first time from

Ziro-Hapoli AC and setting a record.

“We are glad to have an MLA from our village after four decades, with late Gyati Takka being the first and last MLA-cum-minister from our village in 1984,” said HL president Tajang, and added that Hao Lanker will offer unconditional “moral and physical support” to Apa in his future endeavours.

“With Apa as an MLA, the people of not only Hari village but the entire Apatani plateau hope to witness all-round rapid development in the valley,” said Tajang.

Apa on his part said, “I started my journey to become an MLA from the first public meeting held at Hari village, in which Hao Lanker played the key role in mass mobilisation of public and display of unity and solidarity to my cause.

“That could have been an instrumental factor in making me an unopposed MLA,” he said, adding that he would “work dedicatedly for the whole of Apatani plateau, cutting across clans, villages and religions.”(DIPRO)