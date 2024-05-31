Labour room inaugurated in TRIHMS

NAHARLAGUN, 30 May: A new labour room in the TRIHMS’ obstetrics & gynaecology department was inaugurated by TRIHMS Chief Medical Officer Dr Dukhum Raina, in the presence of Deputy MS’ Dr Wangsu Sumnayan and Dr Rejum Ronya and the hospital staff, here on Thursday.

TRIHMS Gynaecology Department Associate Professor Dr Goter Doke informed that the new labour room is spacious and equipped with new facilities, “and provides six delivery tubes, a newborn care centre, a labour ward, and a postnatal ward.”

Dr Doke further informed that “TRIHMS is providing free service to all normal delivery and caesarean section under the CMAAY and the PMJAAY insurance.”

Dr Raina appealed to the patients and their attendants

to “maintain hygiene in the hospital premises and make it a tobacco-free zone.”

“Such spacious and well-equipped labour room is barely seen in our Indian hospitals. We are happy that we functionalized in Arunachal Pradesh. This will certainly facilitate delivery and caesarean section,” he added.