Sainik Schools foundation of future leaders: Guv

NIGLOK, 30 May: “Sainik Schools are educational institutions which lay the foundational pillars where future leaders, warriors, and nation-builders are moulded,” said Governor KT Parnaik, addressing the annual function of the Sainik School here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

The event, held at the school’s premises, was marked by a series of performances and activities that showcased the cadets’ talents and the school’s commitment to excellence in education and character-building.

The governor said that Sainik Schools have long been synonymous with excellence, discipline, and patriotism.

“The cadets of the day are potential future members

of the Indian armed forces,” Parnaik said, adding that, “by providing a strong foundation for them, we are building a strong line of defence for the nation.”

He advised the cadets to be “physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.”

The governor complimented the parents and guardians for admitting their wards to the Sainik School, and said that, “by admitting your children to Sainik School, you have done the best thing for them, as they will be the future leaders of the nation in various fields of excellence.”

The governor presented the awards to the winners of academic excellence from among students of various classes, and the Best House trophy. He also released the school’s annual magazine.

Earlier, Parnaik visited an art and scientific models exhibition installed by the students, and commended them for the presentations. He also witnessed a gymnastic display by the cadets.

Sainik School Principal, Commander Praveen Kumar Pola, presented a brief on the accomplishments and challenges of the school.

The governor also assessed the infrastructural and other physical advancements of the school, and interacted with the members of the Local Board of Administration Committee. He also examined the requirements of the school and the teaching staff.

Among others, Likabali-based 56 Infantry Division GOC Maj Gen Akaash Johar, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, and DDSE Odhuk Tabing attended the programme. (Raj Bhavan)