APSCW team visits central jail

JULLANG, 30 May: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), led by its Chairperson Kenjum Pakam, visited the central jail here on Thursday to know the ground reality of the women prisoners’ cell.

During the visit, the APSCW team found a well-maintained, hygienic kitchen with neat and clean surrounding. The team also came to know about facilities like e-prisoner registration block, e-office system, skill development hall, daily health checkup facility, etc.

The team interacted with the prisoners, and came to know that there are four convicted women prisoners and 19 undertrial prisoners in the jail.

The team was guided by a team of police officers of the jail.