Monsoon rain lashes Siang valley

PASIGHAT, 30 May: The first wave of monsoon rain has lashed parts of East Siang, West Siang and Lower Siang districts and adjoining Dhemaji in Assam.

Moderate to heavy rainfall has brought respite to the local residents from the scorching heat and a fortnight-long dry spell in the region.

The water level of the Siang river and its tributaries, which were drying up for days, is rising due to the heavy rain. It is also creating immense problems for school going children and daily wage earners.

The torrential rain for the last three days has also led to waterlogging at several places, and damaged vegetable crops at different places.

The rainy weather has also dampened the spirit of Dobur Puja in Oyan Sille.

Meanwhile, the IMD regional office in Guwahati (Assam) has issued a weather forecast, indicating an orange alert for larger parts of the state and other northeastern states for the next five days.

The IMD also predicted that the south-west monsoon, which is crossing the Bay of Bengal, is likely to hit the Himalayan region within the next two days.