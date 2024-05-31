World Environment Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 30 May: The Northeast Regional Centre (NERC) of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE) marked the World Environment Day with a call to action under the slogan ‘Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration’.

The event, centred on the theme of ‘Land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience’, was conducted at JNK Public School here, aiming to raise awareness among the students and the public about the urgent need to protect the environment.

More than 100 participants attended the celebration, which was organised in collaboration with the state regional centre of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI).

Dr Wishfully Mylliemngap of the NERC spoke on the significance of the day, while ZSI scientist Dr Ilona Kharkongor delivered a lecture on ‘Drought resilience initiatives and addressing future challenges’.

She spoke on strategies to enhance resilience against drought, and emphasised “the importance of proactive measures to mitigate future climate-related challenges,” the NERC informed in a release, adding that “her presentation underscored critical environmental and sustainability issues, urging immediate action.”

JNK Public School Principal Shijoy Kurian imparted environmental awareness to the students, with the aim of inspiring them to play an active role in safeguarding the planet, reinforcing the day’s theme of collective responsibility, the release said.

Ranjeet Singh of the NERC led the attendees in a pledge, urging everyone to commit to environmental protection and sustainable practices.

NERC engineer Tridipa Biswas and Dr Sivaranjani S of the NERC also spoke.

“The NERC’s World Environment Day celebration served as a powerful platform for raising awareness and promoting action towards restoration. By engaging young students and the public, the event inspired a sense of responsibility and collective commitment to protecting the environment,” the release stated.