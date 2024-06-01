DM issues prohibitory order under 144 CrPC

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 31 May: West Kameng District Magistrate (DM) Akriti Sagar has issued an order under Section 144 CrPC, prohibiting assembly of more than four persons at a place in the entire district- except at Buddha Stadium, which has been earmarked as the parking place for the candidates and political parties – with effect from 2 pm of 1 June to 2 pm of 5 June.

The order has been issued with a view to ensure peace and tranquillity in the district during the votescounting process, the DM said in the order.

The counting of votes will take place at the multi-indoor sports club here.

Carrying of lethal weapons, including dao, sword, knife, bow and arrow, or any sharp weapon, arms and ammunition by any person other than police personnel has also been strictly prohibited.

“No rally or procession shall be organised anywhere in the district without prior clearance from the police and permission from the district magistrate (in writing),” the order read.

The areas falling within a 100-metre radius of the counting centre have also been declared as pedestrians’ zone.

“In order to curb unlawful use of vehicles by any persons/party supporters, plying of all private vehicles, including two-wheelers, within Bomdila township is prohibited except for government officers on election duty, candidates’ vehicles with valid ID for the purpose of counting day, medical emergency vehicles, water tankers and electricity rectification works vehicles, police personnel, counting agents with valid ID signed in ink by the returning officer,” the order read.