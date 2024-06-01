Final drills held for votes counting

ZIRO, 31 May: The final rehearsal for counting of votes for the Yachuli assembly constituency and the Ziro-Hapoli parliamentary constituency was conducted at Abotani Hall here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

The counting officials, besides micro-observers, counting agents of various political parties, and government officials appointed for counting were minutely briefed on the entire process of vote counting during the session.

The counting personnel were briefed on the various dos and don’ts, the process of entry and exit to and from the counting hall, and general conduct during the counting process.

General observer Sunil Kumar Yadav said that “transparency and integrity are the essence of electioneering, including the counting of votes.”

“So much effort has been already put in to conduct the polls. Hence, no loophole should be there during counting of the votes,” he said. DEO Vivek HP said that “full transparency has been maintained in the entire electioneering process of the twin constituencies,” and added that “all the counting officials, including the counting agents of political parties, have been fully trained and briefed on the entire gamut of counting process.”

“There is no scope of any doubt, and in case any doubt still persists, the person concerned should get it clarified before the D-Days on 2 and 4 June,” said the DEO.

“We will strictly abide by the rules laid down by the Election Commission of India, and any trouble monger during the day of vote counting will not be tolerated,” warned the DEO.

AERO Tenzin Yangchen presented an exhaustive brief on the entire process of vote counting to the counting personnel.

A similar exercise was carried out in Lower Siang district headquarters Likabali by DEO Rujjum Rakshap on Friday.

The counting teams and members of other teams,such as the ETPBS, PB, tabulation, encore and sealing teams, etc, and EVM nodal officers attended the programme. (DIPROs)