World Environment Day celebrated

NAMSAI, 31 May: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here celebrated the World Environment Day on Friday. The event was organised by Jorhat (Assam)-based Rainforest Research Institute (RFRI), in association with the AUS, with the theme of ‘Land restoration, drought resilience, preventing desertification’.

RFRI Scientist B Anshuman Patel delivered a lecture on the theme, and sensitised the participants to the seriousness of the matter.

The event included extempore speech, drawing and poster presentation competitions for the students. A documentary titled ICFRE-RFRI Technology for Coal Mined Land Restoration was also shown to the participants.

RFRI Scientist F Dr DJ Das, RFRI Director Dr Nitin Kulkarni, and AUS vice-chancellor (i/c) Prof Ajith Kumar K also spoke.