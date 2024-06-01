HDMT tournaments declared open

DAPORIJO, 31 May: Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom declared the 7th edition of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) Volleyball & Football Tournaments for U-16 boys and girls open at the mini-outdoor stadium here on Friday, in the presence of SP Thutan Jamba and others.

Potom encouraged the players to play well and maintain the spirit of sportsmanship.

The SP in his address urged the players to “engage in sports activities in order to be physically and mentally fit.” He also urged the district’s youths to stay away from the drugs menace.

DSO (i/c) Jemar Jeram Dubi said that “my team will fairly select the genuine and talented players of the district, so that they can make an impact in the state-level tournaments.”

The names of the players and the number of teams were registered during the opening ceremony. (DIPRO)