Over 400 stray and pet dogs vaccinated

[ Manoj Singh ]

DOIMUKH, 2 Jun: More than four hundred fifty five stray and pet dogs in various parts of capital complex have been vaccinated so far with 155 dogs having been vaccinated   in  the Rajiv Gandhi University campus on  Saturday, informed Papum Pare district animal husbandry and  veterinary officer (DAH&VO) Dr. Tako Taram.

Speaking to media persons, Dr. Taram informed that the ongoing vaccination drive was conducted at Ganga market, Vivek Vihar, Chandannagar, Police colony in Itanagar and in Naharlagun and NERIST campus last week.

The anti-rabies vaccination drive was jointly conducted by animal husbandry and veterinary department, Itanagar Municipal Corporation, Doimukh veterinary clinic Doimukh, Doimukh hospital, Lekhi based NGO, Dog & Cat Rescue and veterinary interns of various veterinary colleges of the state.

RGU’s chief medical officer Dr. Akin Tana Tara, Yupia senior veterinary officer Dr. T.R Nabam, nodal officer for registration and control of pets Dr. Thomas Doka, Tarun Jomoh from Dog & Cat Rescue (NGO)  were also present during the  Saturday’s vaccination drive.

Informing that  vaccination drive will continue, Taram  appealed to the pet  dog  owners  to take care of their pets and get them vaccinated  apart from maintaining a routine diet  for their pets.

Dr. Taram said that in case of dog bite, the victims should immediately clean the wound with running water and approach the rabies clinic at TRIHMS in Naharlagun, BPGH in Pasighat and General hospital in Ziro.

“Few more rabies clinic would be opened by the health department in other parts of state and the people can avail the benefit,” Dr. Taram said and added that “if there

 is no rabies clinic in their respective areas, the victims can approach the government hospital and get immediate treatment.”

