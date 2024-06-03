Governor dissolves seventh State Legislative Assembly

ITANAGAR, 2 Jun: Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor K.T Parnaik at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday and tendered his resignation along with the council of ministers paving the way for formation of new government.

While accepting the resignation, Governor requested Khandu and the council of ministers to continue until the new government is sworn in.

Under Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India, the Governor has also accepted the cabinet’s advice, and signed the order to dissolve the seventh state Legislative Assembly with immediate effect.

The Governor expressed his appreciation to the CM for successfully managing the state administration during his tenure as the CM of the state. (PRO to Raj Bhawan)