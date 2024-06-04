Itanagar police arrest inter-state drug peddler

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, June 03: Itanagar capital police on Monday reportedly arrested two inter-state drug peddlers and recovered 348.58 grams of heroin from their possession.

In a press statement, Itanagar Police informed that on May 31 at around 20:30 hours, they received information from a reliable source that a person namely, Urgen Dorjee, was suspected to be peddling heroin in the Itanagar capital region.

Immediately, a police team consisting of PS Itanagar OC inspector Khiksi Yangfo, SIs Samuel Ngupok, Hengo Kamki,

Inya Tato and R.K. Jha, Ct. Jumli Zirdo IRBN and Ct. Nabam Chakum, led by SDPO Itanagar Kengo Dirchi, was constituted under the close monitoring of SP Itanagar Rohit Rajbir Singh.

The police team located the suspect, Urgen Dorjee at Lower Chimpu at “AlbeHato Beauty Parlour” near Delhi Public School, Itanagar. Upon searching the body of the suspect, Dorjee (23) of Sera village in Bomdila, West Kameng, they recovered 41 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 65 grams. The vials were valued at Rs. 61,500. A case has been registered vide ITA/PS/CASE NO.94/24 U/S 21(b) NDPS Act, and police obtained a four-day remand.

The accused, Urgen Dorjee was put under constant examination. Upon interrogation, he disclosed that for the last six months, one Tithai Pou Golmei of Manipur had been supplying drugs from Imphal. He is a regular supplier of drugs and was expected to reach Itanagar by bus with drugs on June 02. The police intercepted and apprehended Golmei near the entry gate of DNGC Itanagar. Upon searching his possession, they recovered five soap boxes containing suspected heroin weighing 283.58 grams. The plastic soap boxes were valued at Rs. 7,50,000. He was arrested, and a case has been registered against him under sections 21(b)/27A/29 of the NDPS Act.

Golmei (28) is from Awangkhul, PO/PS Noney, Manipur.