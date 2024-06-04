TRIHMS performs state’s first primary angioplasty

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: A team of cardiologist of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) has performed a primary angioplasty procedure, saving a 61-year-old diabetic male who had arrived in Arunachal to visit his son serving in the ITBP.

This is the first successful primary angio-plasty of TRIHMS and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.

The angioplasty was done by a team of expert cardiologists led by Associate professors of cardiology Dr. Rinchin Dorjee Megeji and Dr. Tony Ete and junior resident in cardiology Dr. Sindu Damde, with the help of nursing officers Karnu Poyom and Sandhya and lab technicians.

The patient, who first developed chest pain in the evening, was rushed to RKM where he was diagnosed as inferior wall myocardial infarction (heart attack). He was then referred to TRIHMS for further treatment.

After his arrival at TRIHMS, the patient was immediately Thrombol-ysed with streptokinase (STK). Despite this intervention, he developed cardiogenic shock. He was then immediately shifted to catheterization laboratory for a primary percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedure.

The medical team implanted first TPI (Temporary Pacemaker), which was followed by coronary angiogram (CAG) of the left coronary artery (LCA), which revealed significant disease in the left anterior descending artery (LAD).

Before Right Coronary Artery could be hooked, the patient developed ventricular tachycardia (VT), followed by cardiac arrest. The team immediately administered defibrillator shock and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Simultaneously, the team managed to hook the RCA and performed CAG which showed near total occlusion of culprit proximal RCA.

The medical team continued its treatment and proceeded with ballooning, followed by stenting of proximal RCA. Before stenting, the patient developed VT again, necessitating for defibrillator shock again. At last, after completion of stenting, his vitals started stabilising and VT gradually disappeared. He was then shifted to ICCU for monitoring and recuperation.

The cardiac interventional procedure started at 12 am and completed at 1 am of 2 June.