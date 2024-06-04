NPP will continue its works for people’s development in Arunachal: Sangma

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: The National People’s Party (NPP) which bagged five seats in the state assembly poll, results of which were declared on Sunday, has stated that the party will continue to work for the people of the state.

In a statement, NPP national president Conrad K. Sangma reiterated that his party would continue to work towards the overall development of the people of Arunachal and the entire north-east region.

“Our commitment, to ensuring that the issues related to Northeast are always taken up, has been further strengthened by the Assembly election results in Arunachal,” Sangma added.

The NPP national president extended thanks to the people of Arunachal Pradesh “for having supported and voted in large numbers for the NPP” in the assembly elections in the state.

The NPP also congratulated and thanked all the candidates who worked very hard during the elections and all the party leaders including the youth front, the women’s front and all the members at the block level.

“A special thanks also goes to our state unit comprising of our president, secretary, and all the state office bearers for all their hard work during these past few months,” Sangma said.

Elected NPP MLAs are Thangwang Wangham from Longding, Namge Tsering from Tawang, Pesi Jilen from Liromoba, Tapi Darang from Pasighat East and Oni Panyang from Mariyang Geku.