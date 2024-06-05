ADO granted bail, suspended from job

ITANAGAR, 4 Jun: Pasighat (E/Siang)-based Gramsevak Training Centre’s Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Nanung Sitang, who was granted bail on Monday by the Pasighat sessions court, has been suspended from her job with effect from 28 May, under Sub-rule 2 of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

Sitang will remain suspended until further notice, as per the order issued by Chief Secretary Dharmendra on 3 June.

The ADO had been arrested on 28 May in connection with aggressively assaulting a 10-year-old girl who was working as her househelp.

Police sources informed that “the minor girl was with the ADO for a year, and a similar incident took place even last time, but no complaint was made at the police station.”

Sitang was booked under the Child Labour Act,1986, and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

The case is still under investigation.