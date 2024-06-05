8-year-old dies in accident

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 4 Jun: An eight-year-old lost his life after being hit by a vehicle in the middle of the main market area here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the owner of the vehicle that hit the unaccompanied minor took the boy to the hospital, but he was declared dead when brought to the hospital.

As per police information, a case has been registered against the driver and he has been taken into custody. Medical tests have also been conducted on the driver to determine any substance abuse. The results are awaited.

The body of the child will be handed over to his familyafter postmortem.

The victim was a student of Class 3 at the government primary school in Cheta. He used to live with his grandmother in Cheta II.