Seminar on children with special needs

ITANAGAR, 4 Jun: The department of special education (DSE) of Himalayan University (HU) here organised a seminar themed ‘Interventional strategies for children with special needs’, in collaboration with Jollang-based Eklavya Public School and Naharlagun-based K Blooming Early Intervention and Learning Centre, on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, including guests Kamam Partin and Devojit Dutta, HU registrar Vijay Tripathi emphasised the role of teachers for all-round development of children with special needs.

The university’s special education HoD Dr Ibraheem Khan delivered a lecture on ‘Teaching as a profession, professional ethics and development of professional identity of teachers’. He stressed on “the role of ethics of profession of teaching to become a role model of students, parents and community,” the university informed in a release.

Kamam Partin delivered a lecture on ‘Applied behaviour analysis and its importance’, while SDE assistant professor Phony Siga delivered a speech on ‘Interventional strategies for children with intellectual Disabilities’, and SDE assistant Abdul Rashid spoke on the topic, ‘Intervention strategies for children with learning disabilities’.

Principal and founder of Eklavya Public School, Devojit Dutta, “shared his experience of teaching as a profession,” the release stated.

SDE assistant professor Imran Khan also spoke.