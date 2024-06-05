Suspected heroin seized

KHONSA, 4 Jun: The Tirap police seized suspected heroin from the possession of one Potoi Juja (27), a resident of Upper Bank Colony here, during a search on Monday.

A team led by DSP T Gongo, Khonsa PS OC Tasup Talohand SI Subash Tapak, along with police personnel, conducted a detailed search of the suspect’s house in the presence of an independent witness and the executive magistrate at around 9 pm.

The team found and seized five soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing 55.98 grams and worth Rs 5,00,000, along with cash amount of Rs 46,000 earned as sales proceedings. (DIPRO)