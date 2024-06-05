VKVAA decries attack on VKV principal

[ Rhea Panicker ]

ITANAGAR, 4 Jun: The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Alumni Association (VKVAA) held a press conference on Tuesday to address the incident involving a man who assaulted the principal of VKV Chimpu and urinated in his office on Monday.

Speaking to the media at the Arunachal Press Clubhere, VKVAA chairman Dr Minggam Pertin said that the VKVAA was shocked to learn about the incident. “We were shocked and upset about it. We condemn this shameful act. It should not happen again,” he said.

Pertin said that such problems occur frequently in VKVs. “However, this incident was particularly disgraceful, prompting the VKVAA to speak out,” he said.

“Due to this incident, our heads hang low. From civil societies to individuals, we should live like a civilised society. We are all educated, but true education is reflected in our behaviour,” Pertin said.

“Schools are like temples; teachers are their protectors. This principle applies not only to the VKVs but to every institution. We should never behave in such a manner,” Pertin continued.

“We urge institutions to take strict action and not let this go further. Protecting wrongdoers today sets a bad precedent,” he added.

Tadar Taya (40), a resident of Chimpu-III, has been identified as the culprit in the incident. The police have arrested him, based on an FIR filed by the VKV principal.

VKVAA secretary Giamde Tamin said, “We need to rise above this. Our teaching staffs need no recognition. We have decided to let the law take its own course. This issue affects not only VKV but all sectors. Arunachal’s civilised minds need to rise; otherwise, it’s a threat to our society.”

“Without change, no one will come to Arunachal for education,” he added.

“We have limited seats in VKVs, leading to high competition, and some misbehave because of this,”he said, adding that “this is a common issue in all VKVs (and) long-term solutions will come only if we as a society think in a civilised manner. Admissions cannot be forced. The arrested individual is in police custody and will be presented in court soon,” Pertin said.