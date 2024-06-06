AESL shines in NEET UG exam

NEW DELHI, 5 Jun: A whopping 16 students of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has created history, securing rank AIR 01 in NEET UG examination 2024 by scoring 720/720 each.

Out of these 16, 14 are classroom students and two are from Aakash’s Distance Learning Programme (DLP). The results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday.

Congratulating the students on the extraordinary achievement, AESL CEO-cum-MD Deepak Mehrotra said, “We congratulate the students for the exemplary feat. Their achievement speaks volumes of their hard work and dedication as well as the support of their parents. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

AESL is India’s leading test preparatory company that specializes in providing comprehensive and effective preparation services for students preparing for high stakes Medical (NEET) and Engineering entrance examinations (JEE), school/board exams and competitive exams such as NTSE and Olympiads.

AESL has a pan India network of over 315 centres with over 400,000+ currently enrolled students.