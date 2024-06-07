Model code of conduct lifted

ITANAGAR, 6 Jun: The model code of conduct (MCC) that had come into force with the announcement of the Lok Sabha and the state assembly elections scheduled by the Election Commission has been lifted.

In a communication to the union cabinet secretary, the chief secretaries and the chief electoral officers of all states and union territories, the Election Commission of India said, “As the results of the Lok Sabha election and assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim, and certain by-elections have been declared by the respective returning officers, the MCC has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect, except in the graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana where the MCC is in force due to biennial/by-elections to legislative.