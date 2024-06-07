RGU conducts plantation drive to mark WED

RONO HILLS, 6 Jun: The faculty members of the agricultural science department and the NSS cell of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organised a plantation drive to mark the World Environment Day.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, who led thetree plantation drive, urged the participants to “focus on land restoration works, halt desertification and builddrought resilience activities to save our land and our future.”

The VC emphasised that protecting biodiversity is vital for maintaining the balance in the ecosystems and ensuring good health for all.

“Planting trees is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to combat environmental degradation. Today’s activity beautifies our campus and serves as a reminder of our responsibility towards nature,” he added.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam said that the WED celebration on the campus underlined the university’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin congratulated the students “for their efforts and for launching their own products,which included vermicompost and vermiwash, on the WED,” the university informed in a release.

Renowned environmental scientist Prof AP Das emphasised on “the critical need for ecosystem restoration,” and highlighted various restoration techniques.

He also dwelt on climate change and environmental degradation “that are severely impacting our planet’s biodiversity – the variety of life forms, from tiny insects to giant whales.”

He suggested that conservation efforts would help protect the biosphere “by establishing more protected areas, promoting sustainable practices, and restoring degraded ecosystems to help preserve biodiversity,” the release stated.

Prof Das also advocated putting in place strong environmental laws, and called for generating public awareness to combat these challenges.

The tree plantation programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of the university fraternity, including officers, faculty members and students.

“They planted various fruit-bearing saplings and timber tree saplings at the NSS Eco Park, the Women Techno Park, and at the Incubation-cum-Innovation Centre areas of the university,” the release stated.

NGORLUNG: Members of Friends of 90s(FO90s) marked the World Environment Day by organising a tree plantation drive in the playground of the government secondary school here in East Siang district on Thursday.

Saplings of medium-sized shady trees were planted around the playground during the drive, led by APKYW district unit general secretary Vijay Paron, FO9O president Okom J Panyang, GS Mathew Padung, and others.

Earlier, Ngorlung GB Oge Taying appealed to the villagers to not pull out or ride over the saplings.

“Anyone caught pushing, pulling, or trying to damage intentionally shall be viewed seriously as per the existing customary law,” he said.

The Nupang Erang Kebang unit also organised the same programme at Tasi Panggeng Memorial CHC in Ruksin, in collaboration with doctors, nurses and officials. The Ngorlung Ralung unit also organised the same programme at Tasi Panggeng Memorial CHC in Ruksin, in collaboration with the doctors, nurses and officials of the environment, forest & climate change ministry.

TEZU: “Compassion for other living beings is the only way for humankind to survive. This can be best developed by the young people by observing and studying Nature and taking to nature photography,” Surgeon Captain Marak Pertin said, addressing a function to celebrate the World Environment Day at Bamboosa library here in Lohit district on Thursday.

“We must realise that symbiosis is the law of Nature,and imbibe humility, so that we can discover a life of peace within,” he said.

Pertin lamented the wanton destruction of forests in Arunachal, and expressed hope that “the younger generation will change this trend.”

He enchanted the audience with his presentation of nature photographs, and videos and audio clips of wildlife around the world.

The programme was organised jointly by Roing (LDV)-based NGO AMYAA, the Forum of Library Activists, Medo, and Bamboosa Library, Tezu.

Environmental activists from Roing, Namsai and Tezu, and readers and volunteers of the Lohit Youth Libraries attended the talk.

Tafrogam VKV Principal Manisha Devi, along with her students, was also present.

Earlier, Bamboosa library readers read aloud short poems on nature in their mother languages.

Wipro Earthian sustainability educator Bethem Maraiand Forum of Library Activists’ vice chairperson Solina Khambrai also spoke.