Training prog on orchard mgmt

TASSOMORA, 6 Jun: Pampoli-based East Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organised a training programme on ‘orchard management of orange crops and utilisation of banana pseudostem’ at Tassomora village on Wednesday.

During the programme, the KVK’s horticulture specialist “explained essential and vital information for planning and establishment of new orchards, such as field selection, pit size and treatment, the soil to compost ratio, and different planting methods, in order to empower orange farmers,” according to release from the KVK.

“The community science specialist spoke on the importance of utilisation of banana pseudostem where fibre extraction can be done and waste can be used for the preparation of vermicompost,” it said, adding that the community science specialist emphasised on “the development of entrepreneurship with best utilisation of natural resources.”