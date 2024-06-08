NHPC, fisheries dept sign MoA

GERUKAMUKH, 7 Jun: A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed between the state’s fisheries department and the NHPC for implementation of a fisheries management plan at the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower HE Project (SLHEP) here on Friday.

The MoA was signed by Fisheries Director Joyshil Taba and NHPC General Manager (Environment) Manmeet Singh Chowdhary, in the presence of SLHEP Executive Director Rajendra Prasad.

“The plan envisages development of hatcheries for rearing of fish seed of golden mahseer, snow trout and Indian major and minor carps by the fisheries department and the ranching of fingerlings in the Subansiri river upstream of the SLP dam as a conservation measure for sustenance of riverine ecology,” the NHPC said in a release.

To mark the commencement of the activity, about 6,000 fingerlings of Indian major carps were released in the Subansiri river, downstream of the dam, by officers of the NHPC, the SLHEP and the fisheries department.